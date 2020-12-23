SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.18% from the stock’s current price.

SCYX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 7,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,718. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

