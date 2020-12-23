SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.18% from the stock’s current price.
SCYX traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 7,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,718. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, equities analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
