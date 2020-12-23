Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Sean E. George sold 8,683 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $416,610.34.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,813,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

