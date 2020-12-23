SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Shares Gap Up to $41.50

Shares of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $43.50. SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 20,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.98.

Get SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) alerts:

In other SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) news, insider Fiorenzo Vittorio Tagliabue purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($783.90).

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.