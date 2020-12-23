SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised SecureWorks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.