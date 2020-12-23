Sei Investments Co. Acquires 53,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

