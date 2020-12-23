Sei Investments Co. Sells 96,625 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 352,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,625 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after purchasing an additional 383,168 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,560,000 after purchasing an additional 565,380 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,223,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 955,000 shares of company stock worth $18,723,835. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

