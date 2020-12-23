Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 77,125 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

