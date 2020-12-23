Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMICY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.92. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

