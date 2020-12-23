Service Properties Trust (NYSE:SVC) Shares Down 1%

Service Properties Trust (NYSE:SVC) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 955,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,108,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

