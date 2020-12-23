ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 229.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Also, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,279,928.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491 in the last 90 days. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

