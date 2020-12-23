SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $17.59 on Monday. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit