SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $17.59 on Monday. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 528,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 9.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 43.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 841,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

