ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Up 7.6%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.54. 506,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,314,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The stock has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

