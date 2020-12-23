Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.90

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and traded as high as $41.59. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 46,487 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

