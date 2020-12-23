Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.
Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) stock traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 32,113,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,941,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile
