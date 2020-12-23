Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) stock traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 32,113,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,941,801. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

