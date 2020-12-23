ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Tops $26,484.83

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $26,484.83 and approximately $32.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 93% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00326367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002020 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.