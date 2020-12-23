Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.