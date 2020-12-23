Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) Shares Up 3.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.67. 1,602,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,967,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

