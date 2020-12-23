Silverway Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,035.12 and $69.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,775.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.01258990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00063560 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00276696 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

