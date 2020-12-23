Silverway Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $893.51 and approximately $188.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,137.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.52 or 0.01203750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004040 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00274821 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

