Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.23

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and traded as low as $17.17. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 51,316 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

