SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0044

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $159,032.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

