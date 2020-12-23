Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.40. Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

About Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP)

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit