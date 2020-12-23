Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

