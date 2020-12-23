Skycoin Trading Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $4.72 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00693888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00376543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095151 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.