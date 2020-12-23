SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

