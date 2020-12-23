Solana 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.85 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Solana

Solana is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

