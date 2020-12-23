SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) shares traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 11,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on SolGold in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

