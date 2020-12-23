SOLVE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. SOLVE has a market cap of $35.26 million and $1.16 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00136750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00683255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00123126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00064666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00101428 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,652,790 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

