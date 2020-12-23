Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.40. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 10,330,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £18.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

