Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $30.59 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.