SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.36

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.36 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

