Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.64

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and traded as high as $18.90. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 109,445 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.24 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $147,119.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $91,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,539 shares in the company, valued at $264,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

