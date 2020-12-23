SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $116.00 at Craig Hallum

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

