Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 64,686 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,227 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of DB opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.