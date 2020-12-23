Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CABA stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.75. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.