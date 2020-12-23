Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Lands’ End worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

LE opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $624.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LE. BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

