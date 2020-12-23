Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

