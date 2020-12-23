Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.03

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.03 and traded as low as $40.70. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 149,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.03.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

