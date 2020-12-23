State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $353.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

