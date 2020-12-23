State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.05% of Century Bancorp worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.21 per share, with a total value of $54,747.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,663,701.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 854,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,667,253. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $471,639. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CNBKA stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.94. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

