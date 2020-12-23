Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Hits $14.68 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00010428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $2.46 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,890.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.01252851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003888 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00275424 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,891,146 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

