Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $109,400.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 132.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ciena by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

