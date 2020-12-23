Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,492 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,355% compared to the average volume of 240 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.
In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
