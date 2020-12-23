Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,492 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,355% compared to the average volume of 240 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.