Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,789 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the average daily volume of 462 call options.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

