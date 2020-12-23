Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ChemoCentryx Put Options (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 904% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

