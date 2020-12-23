Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.