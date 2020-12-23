StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,854 call options.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 1,036,430 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in StoneCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after buying an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in StoneCo by 946.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after buying an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in StoneCo by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

