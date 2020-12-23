Strs Ohio Buys New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.