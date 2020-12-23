Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,520,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,564,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,644,459 shares of company stock worth $910,227,541. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

