Strs Ohio Purchases 30,247 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 718,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.